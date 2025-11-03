Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rocks off East Coast of Kamchatka

Advertisement

Kamchatka Peninsula: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rattled the East Coast of Kamchatka, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on Monday.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 6.1, On: 03/11/2025 14:14:40 IST, Lat: 52.37 N, Long: 160.17 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Off East Coast of Kamchatka.”

Earlier in the day, another earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolted the Pacific Ocean at a shallow depth of 10km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 6.3, On: 03/11/2025 12:40:23 IST, Lat: 52.41 N, Long: 159.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pacific Ocean.”

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth’s surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Many major earthquakes have occurred in the region of the Kamchatka Peninsula in far eastern Russia. The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone.

The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more earthquakes greater than M8 over the last century than any other. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, have created tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years.

The southern part of the Kamchatka peninsula lies above the convergent plate margin where the Pacific plate is subducting beneath the Okhotsk microplate along the line of the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench. The rate of convergence between the two plates is about 86 mm per year.

Earthquakes are generated by rupture along the megathrust boundary between the two plates, within the descending Pacific plate and within the overriding Okhotsk Plate. The northern part of the peninsula lies away from the convergent boundaries of the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench and the Aleutian Trench but across the boundary between two blocks within the North American plate, the Kolyma-Chukotka and Bering Sea microplates. This boundary accommodates both active shortening and right lateral strike-slip across a series of large SW-NE trending faults.

