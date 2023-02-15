Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts New Zealand

Wellington: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand on Wednesday.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred 78 km northwest of Lower Hutt, near Wellington in New Zealand.

The tremors were felt at a depth of 48 km (30 miles), government seismic monitor Geonet stated. The earthquake’s epicentre was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu, it said.

#Earthquake confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M6.1 || 78 km NW of Lower Hutt (New Zealand) || 5 min ago (local time 19:38:07). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/QLRK4EGfmz — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 15, 2023

This comes after Cyclone Gabrielle caused significant damage across the North Island in New Zealand leaving 4 people dead, more than 10,000 people displaced and has caused widespread damage.