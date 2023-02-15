Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts New Zealand

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck New Zealand near Wellington on Wednesday at a depth of 48 km (30 miles)

Wellington: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand on Wednesday.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred 78 km northwest of Lower Hutt, near Wellington in New Zealand.

The tremors were felt at a depth of 48 km (30 miles), government seismic monitor Geonet stated. The earthquake’s epicentre was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu, it said.

This comes after Cyclone Gabrielle caused significant damage across the North Island in New Zealand leaving 4 people dead, more than 10,000 people displaced and has caused widespread damage.

