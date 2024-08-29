Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Afghanistan

Kabul: An earthquake of a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale at 11.26 am hit Afghanistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

There have been no reports of earthquake-related casualties or damage as of now.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said, “EQ of M: 5.7, On: 29/08/2024 11:26:38 IST, Lat: 36.51 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 255 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

Earlier on August 16, an earthquake of a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology.