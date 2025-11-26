Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Indonesia

By KalingaTV Bureau
Jakarta: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Northern Sumatra on Wednesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 150 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 4.5, On: 26/11/2025 10:58:38 IST, Lat: 2.43 N, Long: 98.98 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia.”

Earlier in October, a strong earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck West Papua, Indonesia, as per the NCS.

The quake occurred at 11:57 am (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 2.26 degrees South and longitude 138.86 degrees East, at a depth of 55 kilometres beneath the surface.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the “Ring of Fire.”

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world’s total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth’s earthquakes.

(With inputs from ANI)

