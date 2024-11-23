Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Afghanistan

Badakhshan [Afghanistan]: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported. The earthquake northern Afghanistan at 09:58 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted. The details were also shared on X.

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred at a depth of 150 kilometres. It was recorded at the Latitude 36.51 N and Longitude 70.59 E. Northern Afghanistan is a mountainous region prone to natural calamities. Yesterday too, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday.

Earlier this week, two earthquakes hit the region which were recorded 4.4 and 3.9 on the Richter scale. Over 10 earthquakes took place in the region in the last month, the National Centre of Seismology reported. In a recent report b Tolo news, it was noted earthquakes have affected many provinces and citizens across Afghanistan.

According to a report by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, Afghanistan ranks among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries. Afghanistan is fourth in crisis risk and 24th in vulnerability and readiness, per the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Index.

The report notes that nearly 400 earthquakes, including a 6.3-magnitude quake in Herat in October 2023, have occurred over the past three years. These observations were made by Tolo News in a recent report.

Earlier in October, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, had called for greater international support for Afghanistan. Tolo News had reported that in the UNAMA statement, call was given for “we call for more International support for recovery and resilience” for Afghanistan. (ANI)