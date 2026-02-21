Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Pakistan

Advertisement

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Pakistan on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.9, On: 21/02/2026 09:57:59 IST, Lat: 33.76 N, Long: 72.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Advertisement

Pakistan is considered one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its geographical location along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide.

Regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie near major fault lines, making them particularly vulnerable to seismic activity. Punjab and Sindh, located along the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate, remain vulnerable.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Trump signs order for global 10 per cent tariff on all countries