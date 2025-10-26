Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Myanmar

Advertisement

Naypyidaw: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Myanmar in the early hours of Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS stated, “EQ of M: 3.0, On: 26/10/2025 04:42:41 IST, Lat: 26.63 N, Long: 96.46 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar”

The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, which increases the likelihood of aftershocks, according to seismologists.

Earlier, on October 16, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake was also recorded in Myanmar.

The NCS had then posted, “EQ of M: 3.7, On: 16/10/2025 10:07:05 IST, Lat: 23.10 N, Long: 95.33 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector and water-borne diseases.

A 1,400-kilometer transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading center to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar’s population. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

