Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolts El Salvador’s Pacific coast

An earthquake magnitude of 6.4 stuck off El Salvador's Pacific coast on Tuesday evening, the United States Geological Survey said.

World
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Earthquake in El salvador

An earthquake magnitude of 6.4 stuck off El Salvador’s Pacific coast on Tuesday evening, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The depth of the earthquake was nearly 70 kilometres, with reports indicating it was felt in several nations in Central America.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 05:52 a.m. IST on July 19.

Must Read

PM Modi scheduled to attend UN General Assembly in September

Arshad Khan chai wala, whose photo went viral in 2016, now…

Singapore becomes World’s Most Powerful Passport…

“Earthquake of magnitude: 6.4, Occurred on 19-07-2023, 05:52;10 IST, lat: 12.74 & Long: -88.02, Location: 167 km SE of San Salvador, EI Slvador,” the NCS said in a tweet.

There were no immediate reports of damage, and the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning for El Salvador, El Salvador’s environment ministry said.

The quake was also felt in Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Belize, according to local media and Reuters witnesses.

You might also like
World

Indian-American Teen Goes Missing in New Jersey: Parents Appeal for Help

World

Typhoon Talim makes second landfall in China

World

Indian-Origin Man killed three teens over door bell prank

World

Mysterious object found on Australian beach, people speculated it is linked to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans