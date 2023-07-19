Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolts El Salvador’s Pacific coast

An earthquake magnitude of 6.4 stuck off El Salvador’s Pacific coast on Tuesday evening, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The depth of the earthquake was nearly 70 kilometres, with reports indicating it was felt in several nations in Central America.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 05:52 a.m. IST on July 19.

“Earthquake of magnitude: 6.4, Occurred on 19-07-2023, 05:52;10 IST, lat: 12.74 & Long: -88.02, Location: 167 km SE of San Salvador, EI Slvador,” the NCS said in a tweet.

There were no immediate reports of damage, and the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning for El Salvador, El Salvador’s environment ministry said.

The quake was also felt in Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Belize, according to local media and Reuters witnesses.