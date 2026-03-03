Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Indonesia’s Sumatra island

Advertisement

Jakarta: Indonesia’s Sumatra island was hit by a massive earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit the waters near Sumatra.

Indonesia’s Sumatra region frequently experiences seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where several tectonic plates converge. Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

In November 2025, the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported a strong 6.3-magnitude quake near Aceh province, striking at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremor was felt strongly, but authorities confirmed there is no tsunami threat.