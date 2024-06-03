Earthquake of 5.9 magnitudes hits Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture

Japan: An earthquake of 5.9 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday morning.

According to reports given by the Japan Meteorological Agency, the massive quake struck at approximately 6.31 am on Monday. The epicenter of the quake is estimated to be 10 kilometers below the ground.

Reportedly, Wajima and Suzu cities in Ishikawa Prefecture experienced tremors at an intensity of upper 5 on Japan’s seismic scale. Meanwhile, no tsunami alert has been issued.

Following the earthquake, East Japan Railway temporarily suspended Hokuriku Shinkasen and Joetsu Shinkansen bullet train service due to power outage. No casualties or injuries reported.

On May 21, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday struck near the Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific Ocean, south of Tokyo, with no tsunami warnings issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The temblor occurred at around 9:39 a.m. local time at a depth of around 50 km, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hahajima Island, said the weather agency.

Earlier, two earthquake of magnitudes 6.1 and 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Taiwan on April 23. As per reports from the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the first earthquake originated at 24.50 Latitude and 122.73 longitude. Notably, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 10 kilometers beneath the earth surface.

Meanwhile, the following earthquake originated at 23.69 Latitude and 121.85 longitude. Notably, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 87 kilometers beneath the earth surface. No reports of casualties or injuries were reported due to the natural disaster.