Earthquake magnitude of 5.0 jolts Indonesia

An earthquake magnitude of 5.0 struck Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluka, the country's meteorology agency said.

Image Credit: IANS

Jakarta: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s eastern province of North Maluku, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake happened at 18:19 Jakarta time (1119 GMT) with its epicentre at 21 km northwest of East Halmahera Regency, and a depth of 51 km under-land, the agency added on Saturday.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, the agency said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

