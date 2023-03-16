Earthquake magnitude 7.1 jolts New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands

New Zealand: A powerful earthquake magnitude 7.1 on the Richter scale, struck the Kermadec Islands to the north of New Zealand on Thursday.

The earthquake was estimated to have occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). The US Tsunami Warning System promptly issued a tsunami warning for nearby, uninhabited islands within a 300-kilometre radius.

The National Emergency Management Agency there was no tsunami threat for New Zealand following the earthquake.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.0 earthquake in the Southern Kermadec Islands.

Remember, if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone.

For more info about tsunami preparedness go to https://t.co/Gn7YO8831i — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 16, 2023

New Zealand is prone to earthquakes as it is located on the boundary of two of the world’s major tectonic plates: the Pacific Plate and the Australian Plate. It is also on the edge of a zone of intense seismic activity known as the Ring of Fire. Every year, thousands of earthquakes shake New Zealand.