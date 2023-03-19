Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Earthquake magnitude 4.4 hits Tajikistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Central Asia’s Tajikistan on Sunday.

Earthquake in tajikistan
Tajikistan: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Central Asia’s Tajikistan on Sunday.

According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the quake hit the nation at a depth of 170 km.

No casualties have been reported so far.

