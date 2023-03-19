Earthquake magnitude 4.4 hits Tajikistan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Central Asia’s Tajikistan on Sunday.
According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the quake hit the nation at a depth of 170 km.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 19-03-2023, 11:31:25 IST, Lat: 37.85 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 170 Km ,Location: Tajikistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Y2bNnSa7Li@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS pic.twitter.com/sqmekkEKbM
No casualties have been reported so far.