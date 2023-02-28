Earthquake jolt Afghanistan and Tajikistan

Afghanistan: Two earthquakes rocked Afghanistan and Tajikistan on Tuesday, reported National Center for Seismology. An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the richter scale hit Afghanistan, while in Tajikistan, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.3.

According to the National Center for Seismology, there was no damage in this earthquake.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was also felt in Noni, Manipur at midnight.