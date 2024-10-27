EAM S Jaishankar highlights India’s foreign policy transformations

Mumbai: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday highlighted the significant transformations in India’s foreign policy over the past decade. He emphasised the government’s commitment to the welfare of the Indian diaspora and the growing opportunities for Indian businesses abroad.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Pleased to address business leaders, eminent intellectuals and professionals in Mumbai today.

“Spoke about a decade of transformations in India’s foreign policy, our commitment to diaspora welfare and growing prospects and opportunities for Indian businesses abroad,” he added.

Jaishankar also asserted that India’s current leadership and the strong faith of its citizens in the government have significantly strengthened the country’s credibility on the global stage.

In another post, he said, “Today, I spoke to journalist friends in Mumbai about the important role of developed Maharashtra in the journey towards developed India.”

“It is the result of India’s current capable leadership and the strong faith of the countrymen in the government that today India’s credibility in the world is continuously getting stronger. Our journey towards a developed India is a journey of vision, strength and conviction,” the post added.

Notably, Jaishankar on Sunday emphasised India’s evolving role in the global job market and the government’s stance in fostering international employment opportunities and noted that employment opportunities for Indians now extend beyond national borders.

Speaking to the press in Mumbai, Jaishankar stated, “We think that employment isn’t only limited to the country. We see a global workspace today. Be it Europe, America, or Malaysia–we have created such conditions with the agreements that our people can go there for employment.”

He further highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to attract investments, citing his recent US visit where he met with CEOs of big companies.”When PM Modi went to the US, he met the CEOs of big companies to attract investment,” Jaishankar added.

(ANI)

