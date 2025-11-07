EAM Jaishankar meets Russian Deputy FM Rudenko, discusses bilateral cooperation, global issues

Advertisement

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, focusing on advancing multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated that both leaders also exchanged views on key regional, global, and multilateral developments.

“Good to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia today. Discussed taking forward our multifaceted bilateral cooperation. Also exchanged views on important regional, global and multilateral developments,” the post read.

Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India, with the development of India-Russia relations being a key pillar of New Delhi’s foreign policy.

Since the signing of the “Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership” in October 2000, during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, India-Russia ties have acquired a qualitatively new character with enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas, including political, security, defence, trade and economy, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people ties, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

During the visit of the Russian President to India in December 2010, the Strategic Partnership was elevated to the level of “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership”.

The bilateral relationship has remained strong and stable over 75 years, with the India-Russia partnership being among the steadiest in the contemporary era, with a shared commitment to a multipolar world as well as expanding the engagement beyond the traditional military, nuclear and space cooperation.

Last month, the 23rd Working Group Meeting of the India-Russia intergovernmental commission on military technical cooperation and defence Industry was held in Moscow.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production from India and Andrey A Boytsov, First Deputy Director, FSMTC, from Russia, according to a post on X from Defence Production India.

The discussions culminated in the signing of a protocol outlining areas of mutual cooperation, collaboration and mutual Growth.

(ANI)