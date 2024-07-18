EAM Jaishankar launches first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Mauritius

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has launched the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Mauritius.

The launch, which took place on Wednesday, testifies to “the close cooperation between our countries, especially in the important sector of health,” the foreign affairs ministry said.

The EAM, who is on a two-day visit to Mauritius, held extensive discussions with PM Pravind Jugnauth on various aspects of bilateral ties, including the development partnership, defence and maritime cooperation, economic and trade ties, and people-to-people linkages.

“Delighted to inaugurate along with Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Mauritius,” EAM Jaishankar said in a post on social media platform X.

“This Aushadhi Kendra is the delivery of the promise made by PM Narendra Modi earlier this year,” he added.

On the India-Mauritius health partnership project, the foreign minister said that it “will supply cost-effective, Made-in-India medicines to augment public healthcare and enhance well-being”.

In addition, Jugnauth and the EAM virtually inaugurated 12 India-assisted community development projects, as well as a Mediclinic in Grand Bois.

During the visit, Jaishankar also presented Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to the first two 7th-generation Mauritian citizens and handed over a royalty cheque for the sale of nautical charts, as per the bilateral MoU on sales of navigational charts.

“The visit of EAM underscores the importance India attaches to Mauritius as an important pillar of India’s Vision SAGAR, and ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” the ministry said.

It also reaffirms “the continued commitment of both countries to strengthening their multi-dimensional bilateral relationship and deepening their close people-to-people ties,” it added.