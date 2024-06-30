EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Qatar’s PM & Foreign Minister in Doha

Doha: India and Qatar on Sunday discussed further enhancement of bilateral relations and continued dialogue on issues of mutual interest during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar’s day-long official visit to Doha.

The EAM held talks with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday, immediately after his arrival in Qatar’s capital.

“Reviewed our bilateral relationship focusing on political, trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties. Exchanged views on regional and global issues. Appreciate his sharing insights on the Gaza situation,” Jaishankar posted on X after his meeting with Al Thani.

He also conveyed the greetings and warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir of Qatar.

“India and Qatar share historic and friendly relations which are marked by regular exchange of high-level visits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Qatar on 14-15 February 2024 and held discussions with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,” the MEA had stated ahead of Jaishankar’s visit.

“EAM’s visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural and people-to-people as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the Ministry mentioned.

During his Doha visit earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for taking care of the over eight lakh strong Indian community in Qatar and conveyed India’s commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation with the country.

The Qatari Amir reciprocated PM Modi’s sentiments and expressed appreciation for India’s role as a valued partner in the Gulf region. He also appreciated the contributions of the vibrant Indian community in Qatar’s development and their enthusiastic participation in various international events held in Qatar.

“India-Qatar bilateral trade roughly stands at close to $20 billion and the two countries also have a multi-faceted partnership in the field of energy, which includes energy trade as also other segments of energy supply chain contributing to a stronger partnership in the field of energy security,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said after the PM’s visit.

In February, on the sidelines of India Energy Week held in Goa, the two countries signed an agreement for the supply of 7.5 MMtpa LNG from Qatar to India for 20 years, starting 2028 onwards.

This is EAM Jaishankar’s third official visit during the third term of the Modi government. He had earlier visited Sri Lanka (June 20) and the UAE (June 23).

(IANS)