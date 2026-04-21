Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Closes for 18-Month Renovation: All You Need to Know

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Dubai’s famous Burj Al Arab has closed for the first time since opening in December 1999. The 18-month shutdown gives the hotel a chance to update its ultra-luxury experience without losing the unique style that made it so recognizable around the world.

Jumeirah Group, which owns and runs this sail-shaped icon, says they’ll modernize the space but keep its original character. Paris-based interior architect Tristan Auer, who also worked on the Hôtel de Crillon, is leading the project. He says he wants to “restore a work of art,” not replace it, and plans to keep about 70% to 80% of the current designs and craftsmanship.

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The closure began in mid-April 2026, with a planned reopening tentatively set for October 2027. The work will happen in phases. They’re leaving the famous colorful lobby and aquarium mostly untouched, the guest suites, public spaces, and the spa are slated for extensive technological and aesthetic upgrades.

All reservations during the closure have been canceled. Jumeirah is moving affected guests to other luxury hotels nearby, to make sure their regulars still feel at home.

The decision comes as the hotel marks over 25 years of continuous operations. Industry experts view the timing as a strategic move to ensure the Burj Al Arab maintains its “seven-star” reputation amidst a rapidly evolving global luxury hospitality market.