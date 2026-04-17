Dubai revealed world’s first air taxi station near Dubai International airport

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Dubai: Dubai never stays behind from surprising all of us with convenient and new high technology innovations and this time it has revealed the world’s first air taxi station near Dubai International airport.

This air taxi station services will start later this year and is expected to operate closely to airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah.

The station spans over 3,100 sqm and features a four-storey building, a two-level car park, two Air Taxi take-off and landing pads and dedicated charging infrastructure for the vehicles. It has the capacity to manage around 1,70,000 passengers annually.

This project aims to bring up transformation to connect key areas, business districts and major tourist landmarks in the city. It will cut travel time between Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah which is about 36 kilometers away from each other.

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As per reports, the initiative will also support integration with the public transport network and will also support individual mobility modes such as electric scooters and bicycles, says the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The first air station was reportedly reviewed and inspected by Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Reports says, the vertiports are being developed for this project in three locations such as Zabeel Dubai Mall parking area, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.