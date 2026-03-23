Dubai Real Estate Market Outlook 2026: S&P Predicts Slowdown Amid Regional Conflict

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A new S&P Global Ratings report says that growing conflict in West Asia is starting to drag down Dubai’s booming real estate market. Dubai’s heavy dependence on foreign investors and its big expat community makes the sector shaky, but S&P is clear: don’t expect another crash like the one in 2008 anytime soon. Instead, the city’s property market is headed for a cautious phase, and the wild run-up in prices from recent years is cooling off.

We’re already seeing real changes. Official numbers show fewer property deals since the regional trouble began, and S&P pins it on international buyers waiting to see how things play out. Goldman Sachs backs this up, reporting that property transaction values in the UAE dropped about 51% month-on-month in the first half of March 2026. That’s a major slowdown—bigger than the pause after the 2024 Dubai floods.

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The luxury side feels the worst of it. Wealthy newcomers—those who moved for Dubai’s no-tax perks and its reputation as a “safe haven”—might rethink their stay if the instability drags on. Dubai welcomed loads of affluent expats over the last few years, but if the unrest keeps up, many could leave. Demand for fancy villas and penthouses would suffer.

The market isn’t reacting evenly, either. S&P expects apartment prices to drop faster than villas because there are just so many new units in the pipeline. Citi Research says about 385,000 apartments are under construction, with most scheduled for completion between 2026 and 2028. This giant wave of supply comes at a time when demand forecasts are slipping, so there’s a real risk of annual price corrections as steep as 7%.

Still, Dubai in 2026 is stronger than it was back in 2008. Three big reasons: Developers like Emaar and Damac now have solid finances, low debt, and healthy cash reserves—so they can handle short-term trouble. Visa rules changed, with things like the Golden Visa making it harder for people to just pack up and go. And the real estate market is much better regulated, with tougher laws and clearer transparency than during the global crisis years. All this acts as a safety net, keeping Dubai steadier in uncertain times.