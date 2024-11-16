Drunk Soldiers caught involved in sexual act inside military chopper in UK

In a bizarre incident, dating back to 2016, two intoxicated British soldiers were found engaging in sexual intercourse inside a military chopper in the UK. They were found in semi-naked inebriated condition inside the cockpit of an Apache helicopter.

Moments after the cleaning crew had finished the servicing, the rotors of the chopper made stranger movements raising eyebrows of the crew. Suspicious of the happenings inside the cockpit, the ground staff decided to investigate the matter and were dumbstruck to find the two soldiers having sex inside. As they looked on, they realised the soldiers to be under the influence of alcohol.

According to reports, the armed Apache chopper cost a whopping 8.5 million euros and is equipped with 30mm cannon and Hellfire missiles. The maintenance staff during their night shift, had this unpleasant encounter. Both the soldiers were found half dressed, with the male soldier in his army uniform and the woman in civilian clothing.

After the unpleasant encounter, both were asked to get dressed and were detained. The chopper belonged to Army Air Corps’ 653 Squadron while the soldiers-duo were of a different army unit. Till the officials of the 653 Squadron and the parent units of the soldiers arrived they were detained,” said the Military Aviation Authority report.

Due to a technical glitch the incident is surfacing now. The incident occurred at the Otterburn range in Northumberland. The air crew were asked to ensure the locking of the choppers for such incidents to be avoided in the future, reported The Sun, a leading media agency.