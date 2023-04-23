Drunk passenger arrested for kissing Delta flight male attendant

A 61-year-old passenger onboard on Delta flight to Alaska allegedly forced himself and kissed a male flight attendant on his neck, reports the New York Post.

The Delta Airlines passenger from Texas is said to be heavily drunk when he made this unruly behaviour towards the cabin crew member.

The passenger, identified as 61-year-old David Alan Burk, has been charged with assault with criminal mischief for his behaviour and is due in court on April 27.

Reportedly, Burk, being a first-class passenger, was allowed to consume alcohol. However, he wasn’t served the drink because of the regulations on the flight, making him ‘impetuous’.

Post-takeoff, Burk was served his drink of choice by the same flight attendant, who later allegedly became the victim of an assault by Burk.

The 61-year-old passenger allegedly stopped in the galley to compliment the flight attendant before requesting a kiss.

When the attendant refused, Burk allegedly grabbed his neck, then dragged the attendant towards him and kissed his neck.

After landing, the pilot contacted airport dispatch to report the incident. During the investigation, Burk denied all the allegations against the flight attendant.