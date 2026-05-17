Drone Strike Hits UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Plant Complex, Sparks Generator Fire

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Abu Dhabi: A drone strike has targeted the United Arab Emirate’s al-Dhafra region, igniting a fire at an electrical generator positioned within the sprawling complex of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The sudden aerial attack triggered an immediate activation of emergency response protocols to contain the blaze at the critical infrastructure facility.

In an official public update released on X, Abu Dhabi’s media office confirmed that emergency teams successfully managed the situation on the ground. The statement reassured the public that no injuries were reported and there was no impact on radiological safety levels after the fire outside the inner perimeter of the power plant.

The incident has since triggered widespread international concern, even though no faction has come forward to claim responsibility for the aerial incursion. The official statement issued by the UAE notably refrained from attributing blame to any specific party for the hostile action, maintaining a cautious diplomatic stance.

In a similar vein, the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, which serves as the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the severe security breach.

The silence from global bodies underscores the gravity of the situation, given that the strike on Sunday represents the first instance where the four-reactor Barakah Nuclear Power Plant has been actively targeted during the ongoing Iran war. Geographically isolated, the critical facility is situated deep within the far western deserts of Abu Dhabi, positioned in close proximity to the border with Saudi Arabia.

This unprecedented targeting marks a sharp escalation for the installation, which holds a historical distinction as the first and only operational nuclear power facility located anywhere on the Arabian Peninsula. The massive USD 20 billion Barakah nuclear power plant was originally constructed by the Emirates in technical collaboration with South Korea and successfully went online in 2020.

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The unfolding situation highlights how, in recent years, nuclear power infrastructures have increasingly found themselves targeted within active combat zones. This represents a dangerous trend that first intensified during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A similar dynamic has been playing out on the other side of the current Iran war, where Tehran has frequently asserted that its own Bushehr nuclear power plant came under hostile attack. However, those previous incidents resulted in no direct structural damage to its Russian-run reactor, nor did they trigger any form of radiological release.

The strike on Barakah does not sit in isolation but instead follows a turbulent pattern of hostilities, with several instances of attacks around the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf countries documented over the past several weeks. Concurrently, diplomatic negotiations between Iran and the US have ground to a complete standstill, creating a highly volatile environment where a shaky ceasefire threatens to collapse entirely.

The potential breakdown of this fragile truce risks tipping the wider Middle East back into a state of open warfare, a catastrophic scenario that would drastically prolong the worldwide energy crisis originally sparked by the conflict.

Compounding this global economic strain is the reality that Iran maintains a strict chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime waterway where a fifth of the world’s oil passed through before the outbreak of the war, all while America continues to enforce a strict naval blockade on Iranian ports.

(ANI)