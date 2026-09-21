Drone strike hits LPG tanker near Hormuz, nine Indian crew members safe

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New Delhi: A Liberia-flagged LPG tanker, M.T. Al Maryah, was reportedly hit by a drone while sailing eastbound outside the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Directorate of Maritime Administration.

The ship itself was not badly damaged, with its main engine and power intact, and all 19 crew members, including nine Indians, were safe.

The tanker was secure at Khor Fakkan soon after the attack.

The incident occurred at a time when security had increased in the area and across the Persian Gulf and Straits of Hormuz.

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The maritime administration report added that 145 Indian seafarers are on 6 Indian-flagged ships and 7 foreign-flagged ships of Indian interest in the Persian Gulf, in the west of the Straits of Hormuz.

The region also includes nine Indian flagged vessels of interest for evacuation, consisting of seven cargo fertilizer vessels and two other vessels.

The safety of Indian flagged vessels and seafarers remains under close observation by the relevant authorities.

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