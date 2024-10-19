Drone attack on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s home

New Delhi: A drone was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday, said reports.

The confirmation in this regard was given by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesman. He told Reuters that the PM was not in the vicinity and there were no casualties.

There were no casualties reported, according to the Israeli ambulance service and police said explosions had been heard in Caesarea, coastal town where Netanyahu has a holiday home, further reports added.

The drone attack was not immediately claimed by the Lebanese Iran-backed group Hezbollah, which has been trading fire with Israel since last October, or any other militant group, Reuters further reported.