Draft of agreement between Iran and US ready reports Al Arabiya; Marco Rubio indicates ‘progress’ in deal with Tehran

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Tehran : In what is likely to bring relief to the world, Al Arabiya on Friday reported that a final draft of a possible agreement between the United States and Iran could be announced within hours. Al Arabiya cited sources aware of the matter.

According to the Al Arabiya sources, the proposed agreement includes an immediate, comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire across land, sea and air domains.

The draft agreement also reportedly includes a mutual commitment by both sides not to target military, civilian or economic infrastructure, along with an end to military operations and media hostilities.

Sources cited by Al Arabiya said the proposed framework emphasises respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs.

The agreement is also expected to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

According to the sources, the draft proposes the establishment of a joint mechanism to monitor implementation of the agreement and resolve disputes between the parties. It further states that negotiations on outstanding issues would begin within seven days of the agreement taking effect, Al Arabiya reported.

The proposed deal also reportedly provides for the gradual lifting of US sanctions in exchange for Iran’s commitment to the terms outlined in the agreement. The draft reportedly reaffirms adherence to international law and the United Nations Charter.

Al Arabiya’s sources further said the agreement would come into effect immediately after its official announcement by both Washington and Tehran.

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An indication of the possible thaw in the heat between the US and Iran came on Friday morning when Pakistan Interion Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his stay in Tehran and held a second meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Araghchi.

There is a possibility that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir could also travel to Iran when the two sides are ready to make a formal announcement.

A second intimation of a possible deal came from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who in Sweden at a NATO news conference said that “there’s been some slight progress” towards a deal with Iran .

However the agreement terms on Iran’s nuclear programme are yet to be known. US President Donald Trump remains adamant to neutralise Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Earlier, he told reporters, “We will get it. We don’t need it, we don’t want it. We’ll probably destroy it after we get it, but we’re not going to let them have it.”

Iran is believed to possess around 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium, considered sufficient for potential weapons development if further refined. Retrieving or neutralising the stockpile remains a central objective of Trump’s military and diplomatic strategy towards Tehran.

Both the US and Israel view Iran’s nuclear program as a threat to themselves. Israel has always advocated against it in all global forums, citing the cultural and religious differences as the cause of the animosity.

(ANI)

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