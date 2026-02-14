Donald Trump sends second aircraft carrier amid Iran tensions

Advertisement

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that he decided to move a second aircraft carrier into the Middle East as he presses Iran to make a deal over its nuclear program.

The USS Gerald R. Ford the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has been directed to leave the Caribbean and proceed to the Middle East, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the decision. The move comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

The Ford will join the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, which is already deployed in the region. Officials said the crew was informed of the change on Thursday.

Originally deployed to Europe in October, the Ford and its accompanying ships were later redirected to the Caribbean. They participated in last month’s operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The group’s seven-month deployment is now expected to extend into April or May.

The development follows recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that fresh talks with Iran could take place soon. However, negotiations have yet to materialize. Iranian officials recently visited Oman and Qatar to exchange messages with U.S. intermediaries.

Gulf Arab nations have cautioned that any escalation could trigger a wider regional conflict, especially as the Middle East continues to grapple with instability following the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Within Iran, tensions remain high after a recent government crackdown on nationwide protests. Families have begun observing 40-day mourning ceremonies for those killed, adding to domestic pressure on Tehran.

Trump on Thursday warned that failure to reach a deal on Iran’s nuclear program would be “very traumatic.” Speaking to reporters, he indicated a deal could come within the next month but stressed that the U.S. was prepared if talks failed. “If they’re not successful, it’s going to be a bad day for Iran,” he said.

According to the sources, the president confirmed he is sending the second carrier group “in case there isn’t a deal.” He also held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing the need to continue diplomatic efforts with Tehran. Netanyahu has urged Washington to ensure any agreement addresses Iran’s ballistic missile program and its support for militant groups.

The Ford had set out on deployment in late June 2025, meaning its crew will soon mark nearly eight months at sea. While the duration of its Middle East mission remains unclear, the reassignment signals a potentially extended deployment.

The White House has not issued an official comment on the move.