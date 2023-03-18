Donald Trump returns to Facebook, YouTube with ‘I m Back’ post

New Delhi: Facebook and YouTube has reinstated Former United States president Donald Trump’s accounts on both the platforms. He shared his first post after nearly over two years after he was banned by the platforms over the US Capitol insurrection. The Republican leader has 34 million Facebook followers and 2.6 million YouTube subscribers.

Trump posted a 12-second video clip and said “I’M BACK,” The clip appeared to show him giving his victory speech after winning the 2016 election, as he exclaimed: “Sorry to keep you waiting — complicated business.”

The move comes as the former president gears up for his 2024 presidential run.

“The Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content. We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election,” YouTube said in a tweet.

“This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube,” the company added.