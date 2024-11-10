Donald Trump records landslide victory with win in all 7 Swing States, 312 electoral votes

US President-elect Donald Trumphas swept up a landslide victory in with a total of 312 electoral votes over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who secured only 226 votes as the days-long counting finally concluded. Trumnp emerged winner in all seven states including the final swing state of Arizona.

With almost all results declared in favour of Trump, Maricopa County estimated vote counting would run around 10 more days before every ballot is counted. Trump bagged the final 11 electoral votes of Arizona, pushing his electoral tally to 312, which is bigger than his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

Trump broke the so-called ‘blue wall’ and won six of the seven swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada, and Wisconsin, a significant achievement in his remarkable comeback to the White House four years after he was voted out of the White House.

Meanwhile, outgoing US President Joe Biden will meet Trump at the Oval Office on Wednesday, said the White House in a statement. Such a post-election meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming president.

Making his first public remarks on Trump’s win, Biden on Thursday offered assistance for a peaceful transition and said America lives in a democracy where the “will of the people always prevails”.

