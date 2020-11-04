Donald Trump misspells polls
Donald Trump misspells polls as ‘Poles’, Twitter blocks tweet amid trolls

New Delhi: Social media users trolled US President Donald Trump after he misspelled the word polls as ‘Poles’, in one of his latest tweets on Wednesday as the world waited with bated breath who will be the next US president.

“We are up big, but they are trying to steal the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed,” the President tweeted.

Twitter immediately flagged this tweet, saying “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process”.

Realising that he has made an error, Trump deleted the tweet and posted a fresh one, correcting the ‘Poles’ to ‘polls’ — giving another reason why Twitter now needs to introduce the “Edit” button as soon as possible.

But the damage was already done as his followers slammed him for the latest goof-up as Polish people are referred to as the Poles.

“Haha. Delete it. We still got it. Polls bruh,” one user wrote to Trump.

“You can’t edit tweets. He had to delete it”.

Another commented: “For a man who hasn’t stopped Once since he recovered from Covid, I’d say a misspelled word is a pass”.

Some users also blasted Twitter for flagging the tweet, saying: “This is what they are taking down, our president. US marshals need to go in to twitter and seize their computers NOW.”

Trump is known for posting misspelled words and some of them are covfefe, attaker, honered, shoebiz, Rupublicans and infair, among others.

According to the Factba.se website, there is nearly one incorrectly spelled word or typo every five days from Trump on Twitter.

