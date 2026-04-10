Donald Trump lashes out at conservative US-media figures over Iran war criticism

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Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday came down heavily on several right-wing media figures after a dissonance in their views with him on the US operations in Iran.

In a lengthy social media post on Truth Social, he lashed out at former allies, including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, labelling them “NUT JOBS” and “TROUBLEMAKERS.”

Trump attacked several of them personally in a post on Truth Social and accused the pundits of abandoning him for “cheap publicity” and suggested they are secretly supportive of Iran obtaining nuclear weapons.

He revisited his long-standing feud with Megyn Kelly, referencing her “nasty” questions from his 2016 campaign. He mocked Tucker Carlson for his educational background and Candace Owens regarding recent controversies involving the First Lady of France.

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He stated that Alex Jones “deserved to go bankrupt” following his legal battles over the Sandy Hook shooting.

In the sharply worded post, POTUS said, “I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some “free” and cheap publicity. Now they think they get some “clicks” because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE.”

Trump called them “losers” and also took a dig at several US broadcasters for giving them “positive press for the first time in their lives”.

Disassociating them from the MAGA, he slammed the conservatives by saying that they are trying to “latch on to MAGA” , and added, “I only care about doing right for our Country. MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE “HOTTEST” COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!”