Washington: Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top fundraiser for the US President re-election campaign, revealed that she was “asymptomatic” after she tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

On Wednesday, Guilfoyle told the Trump campaign’s online show “The Right View” that “I’m doing my best and following my doctor’s orders”, The Hill news website reported.

“So far I am asymptomatic and have been feeling really pretty good,” she added.

Guilfoyle, who is the national chairwoman of the Trump Victory Finance Committee and a campaign adviser, added that the President had reached out to her after she tested positive last week.

“I believe in President Donald Trump… He called right away to check in on me, and to make sure that I was doing okay and had everything that I needed, and I know personally that the President is doing everything he possibly can for all American families and to usher along a vaccine while balancing the safe reopening of America,” Guilfoyle was quoted as saying by The Hill news website.

Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota last week before she was set to attend the President’s Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore on July 3.

Trump Jr. tested negative for the virus following Guilfoyle’s diagnosis and the two did not come into contact with the President, it was reported.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality who now works for the Trump campaign, is the latest person close to the President to test positive for coronavirus.

In May, a member of the US military who worked in the White House tested positive for the virus.

Days later, Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, also tested positive.

(Inputs from IANS)