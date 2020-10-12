donald trump coronavirus immune
Photo: Variety

Donald Trump claims he is now immune to coronavirus

By KalingaTV Bureau

Washington: US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that he is now “immune” from the coronavirus, though medical research has suggested it is possible to be re-infected with the virus.

“It seems like I’m immune, so I can go way out of a basement,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News.

“It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows,” Trump added, Xinhua news agency reported.

White House physician Sean Conley said on Saturday that the president, who tested positive for Covid-19 on October 1 and was later hospitalized for three days before returning to the White House with continued treatment, is “no longer considered a transmission risk to others.”

Related News

US President Trump Makes 1st Public Appearance After…

Joe Biden’s leads grow in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin:…

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine to be rolled out within 3 months in…

Donald Trump’s condition very concerning, next 48…

However, Conley did not disclose when Trump last had a negative test result.

A study published in September in the journal Nature Medicine, however, indicated that recovery from the coronavirus does not confer lifetime immunity.

Before and after Trump’s infection, a number of White House staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
World

Meghan Markle Says, ‘I Am The Most Trolled Person Of 2019’

World

Ahead of polls, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern unveils vision for 2030

World

Train-bus collision kills 17, injures over 30 in Thailand

Nation

Harvard Names Srikant Datar As New Dean Of Its Business School

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.