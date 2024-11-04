Donald Trump celebrates rally in Georgia with a dance to ‘YMCA’

Pennsylvania: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump capped off his rally in Georgia by dancing to the classic hit ‘YMCA,’ showcasing his signature style of blending entertainment with political messaging.

As he rallied support just ahead of the US Presidential Elections, Trump declared his commitment to restoring the “American Dream,” criticising Democratic rival and US Vice President Kamala Harris for allegedly undermining that dream. He vowed, “I will bring back the American dream, and we’ll bring it back stronger than ever before,” while promising to address pressing issues like inflation and immigration.

Trump emphasised that his leadership would usher in a new era of prosperity, asserting, “America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than ever before.” His campaign rhetoric contrasted what he termed the “incompetence and failure” of the current administration with the transformative success he claims would follow his return to office.

In a pointed critique of President Joe Biden, Trump expressed scepticism about Biden’s visibility leading up to the elections, asking, “Where the hell is he?” He further suggested that Harris had undermined the electoral process, accusing her of stealing the election from Biden. In a provocative statement, Trump called for Biden to “fire Kamala,” proclaiming, “You’re the worst ever. Kamala, you’re fired. Get the hell out of here.”

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris will continue her rallies on Noember 5 breezing through Atlanta, Detroit, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Philadelphia , Phoenix, Raleigh, Pittsburgh.

“In this election, we need to remind our neighbors and friends that their vote is their voice, and their voice is their power. Don’t let anybody take your power from you. When you love something, you fight for it–and I love this country with all my heart, ” Harris said in her posts on X.

As the November 5 elections draw near, recent polling data indicates a competitive race, with a New York Times and Siena College survey showing Trump and Harris tied at 48 per cent in the popular vote. With both candidates vying for a historic moment in US politics, the upcoming election promises to be a pivotal event in the nation’s future.

