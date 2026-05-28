‘Donald Trump Buffalo’ saved from Eid sacrifice after going viral online

Advertisement

New Delhi: A buffalo in Bangladesh that went viral on the internet after developing a remarkable resemblance to the former US President Donald Trump is said to have been saved from an Eid sacrifice and moved to Bangladesh’s national zoo.

Sources said the roughly 700kg buffalo achieved widespread fame on social media networks before Eid al-Adha as video clips and pictures of the animal began to go viral.

Social media users were notably struck by a distinctive white marking on its forehead and the peculiar way in which the animal’s hair grows to mirror Trump’s recognizable combover style.

Soon after the videos went viral, users around the world were calling the animal “Donald Trump buffalo.”

Advertisement

Reportedly, the buffalo has allegedly been spared sacrifice and has now been transported to Bangladesh’s national zoo.

Officials expect the Trump look-alike to become a huge tourist attraction.

The strange occurrence is generating a large buzz online and users seem excited that the buffalo will not meet a tragic end.