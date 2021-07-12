Doctor advises not to do sex for 3 days after Covid vaccination

Dr Denis Graifer, deputy health minister for the Saratov region in Russia said that Russians should abstain from ‘increased physical stress’ after being jabbed – including sex, reported Daily Mail Online.

‘I believe, and everyone knows this, too, that sex is a very energy-consuming activity. ‘So we warn people who have been vaccinated that increased physical activity, including having sex, is not recommended after vaccination,’ Dr Graifer told a press conference the report said.

However, the advice of Dr Graifer, who is a qualified doctor as well as a politician, earned criticism. A senior medical official who dismissed him as a ‘young colleague’ said that he had gone over the top with his sex ban.

‘You can do it, just do it with caution,’ said his boss Oleg Kostin referring to sex after vaccines. Russians should ‘have common sense and not overdo it,’ he urged, the report in Daily Mail further says.

