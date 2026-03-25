“Do not test our resolve”: Iran’s Parliament Speaker warns US against ‘Netanyahu’s delusions’

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Tehran: Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has issued a stern warning to the United States regarding its military presence in the Middle East, asserting that Tehran is keeping a “close watch” on all regional activity.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf stated, “We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially troop deployments.”

The senior Iranian official further suggested that American military personnel are being misled by leadership and could suffer the consequences of current regional policies.

“What the generals have broke, the soldiers can’t fix; instead, they will fall victim to Netanyahu’s delusions,” he remarked.

Reiterating Tehran’s stance on national sovereignty, Ghalibaf cautioned against any actions that might provoke a military response from the Islamic Republic, adding, “Do not test our resolve to defend our land.”

This defiant rhetoric comes amid reports of further American military escalation.

Despite claims by US President Donald Trump that negotiations with Iran were underway and the conflict could soon end, the Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East as the war enters its fourth week.

According to CBS News, citing a source familiar with the planning, the Pentagon is planning to send elements of the division, including a command component and some ground forces, to the region.

The report, citing a US official, indicated that the deployment could involve fewer than 1,500 troops.

The military movements stand in stark contrast to the narrative presented by the White House.

President Trump had earlier confirmed that negotiations were on with Iran, claiming that the war was going to end.

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“We’re in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they’d like to make a deal and who wouldn’t if you were there? Look, their navy’s gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone,” the US President said.

Trump further asserted a position of total military dominance, stating, “I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this… We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can’t do a thing about it. For instance, if I want to take down that power plant, they can’t do a thing about it… They are totally defeated… Militarily, they are dead.”

However, the Iranian perspective on the ongoing conflict differed sharply from President Trump’s claims.

In a video posted by Fars News, the Iranian Military spokesperson took a jibe at the US, suggesting that the situation had reached a stage where the Americans were effectively “negotiating with themselves.”

“The strategic power you used to boast about has now turned into a strategic defeat… Do not label your defeat as an ‘agreement.’ The era of your promises has come to an end,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the world is now divided into two fronts of “Truth and Falsehood,” asserting that “no freedom-seeking truth-seeker will be deceived by your media waves.”

The spokesperson further warned of a permanent shift in regional economics and security, noting, “There will be no more talk of your investments in the region, nor will you ever see the former prices of energy and oil again, until you understand that stability in this region is guaranteed only by the powerful hand of our armed forces.”

Underscoring this belligerent stance, Iran released footage of the 80th wave of Operation True Promise 4, launching missiles towards US-Israeli positions in the region even as the US President indicated that a negotiated settlement was on the horizon.

Tehran has denied reports of any negotiations with the US, maintaining that peace would only be achieved once the US-Israel campaign ceased.

(Source: ANI)