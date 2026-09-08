DJ Snake to return India in December; slated to perform at Sunburn Festival 2026

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Mumbai: EDM star DJ Snake is set to return to India as the latest addition to the lineup of Sunburn Festival 2026. His announcement comes after The Chainsmokers and Sebastian Ingrosso were revealed as headliners for the festival, which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai in December.

The French producer and hitmaker will take over Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on December 18th and 19th, 2026, as Sunburn Festival gears up for one of its biggest editions yet.

As part of his India tour, the electronic music icon will also bring his high-energy sound to Bengaluru on December 18th, 2026, with a Sunburn Arena show.

Sunburn Festival’s Instagram handle shared the news on their Instagram handle on Tuesday.

According to the press note, over the years, DJ Snake has cemented his position as a defining force in contemporary electronic music, with a career spanning genre-crossing collaborations and chart-topping global hits. His celebrated discography includes ‘Lean On’, ‘Turn Down for What’, ‘Let Me Love You’, ‘Taki Taki’ and ‘Loco Contigo’, among others.

His distinctive production style draws from electronic, hip-hop, pop and global sounds, helping him transcend genres and connect with audiences across the world. His ability to consistently deliver high-energy, crowd-defining sets has also made him a mainstay at some of the world’s biggest festivals.

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With multiple performances in India already under his belt, DJ Snake has built a strong and deeply engaged fanbase in the country. His previous appearances have seen packed venues and high-energy crowds, underscoring the enduring demand for his music among Indian audiences.

His return to India for Sunburn Festival 2026 is set to bring one of electronic music’s biggest names back to the country, with fans gearing up for his latest festival outing.

DJ Snake said, “India always brings incredible energy, and I’m really looking forward to returning here. I can’t wait to get back on that stage and celebrate with everyone,” as quoted in a press note.

Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water Sunburn Festival 2026 is presented by RuPay and driven by Hyundai, in association with Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, with Apple Music as music partner and Laqshya Media Group and Boombox as event partners.

(Source: ANI)