Digital News outlets restricted in Pakistan following coverage of PoJK tensions: Reports

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Islamabad: Digital censorship measures have been escalated in Pakistan, with access reportedly being restricted to various news websites across Pakistan following widespread media reports and critical coverage of the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In tandem with the blocking of local and regional digital news domains, incoming reports indicate that international broadcasters, including Al Jazeera English, have also become inaccessible to users within parts of the country.

The restrictions target platforms reporting on the recent wave of protests, alleged security crackdowns, and mounting public grievances in the region. However, there has been no official confirmation from Pakistan regarding the restrictions.

The moves come amid heightened sensitivity over information flows regarding the political climate and local resistance movements in PoJK.

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that the judicial magistrate court in Islamabad said it was seeking the ban after the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency criticised various YouTube channels in a June 2 report for “sharing highly intimidating, provocative and derogatory contents against state institutions and officials of the state of Pakistan”.

The channels at risk of being blocked in Pakistan include those belonging to the main opposition party, its leader and jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as well as several journalists critical of the government, according to a court order dated June 24.

Notably, earlier in July, Al Jazeera reported that an Islamabad judicial magistrate court sought to block several YouTube channels following a June 2 report by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency. The agency criticised these platforms for allegedly sharing highly intimidating, provocative, and derogatory content targeting state institutions and officials.

As detailed in a June 24 court order cited by Al Jazeera, the channels facing potential bans include those associated with the primary opposition party, its leadership, and jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, alongside multiple journalists known for their government criticism.

Al Jazeera noted that digital rights campaigners have warned that these bans would further suppress freedom of expression in Pakistan. With traditional television and print media heavily stifled by authorities, social media remains one of the few remaining avenues for public dissent.

Additionally, YouTube notified 27 content creators that their channels risk being removed if they fail to comply with the court directives, Al Jazeera reported.

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Meanwhile, the Joint Awami Action Committee has released urgent details regarding ongoing violence in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, releasing footage that purportedly shows security forces dragging and assaulting an unarmed civilian in the street.

According to the committee, an individual in civilian clothing is standing alongside security forces and is discharging a firearm toward protesters.

The appeal comes against a backdrop of mounting casualties during the ongoing protest movement. According to data updated by the Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (HRC-PoJK) as of Sunday, a total of 80 fatalities have been documented, comprising 33 civilian deaths prior to July 27, 43 from July 27 onwards across Rawalakot, Mirpur, and Muzaffarabad, and 4 Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir police personnel.

In response to these events, the Joint Awami Action Committee is calling on the United Nations, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, international media outlets, and diplomatic missions to examine the footage, independently verify the facts, and press for an immediate, independent, and impartial investigation.

Furthermore, the committee has urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to closely monitor the deteriorating humanitarian situation and ensure that injured individuals and affected civilians receive necessary protection and assistance in line with its mandate.

The fresh developments come a day after the second phase of elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) witnessed widespread disruptions, logistical failures and continuing protests on Sunday, casting a shadow over the electoral process and raising fresh questions over its credibility.

Polling was scheduled across 21 constituencies, including nine constituencies in the Muzaffarabad Division of PoJK and 12 refugee constituencies located in different parts of Pakistan.

The voting process was disrupted in several constituencies due to road blockades and protests.

(ANI)

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