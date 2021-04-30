DGCA Extends International Flight Suspension Till May 31

By IANS
suspension on international flights
Image Credits: IANS

New Delhi: India on Friday extended the suspension on international commercial flight operations till May 31, 2021.

However, international passenger flights under air travel bubble arrangements will continue.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject… regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st May, 2021,” the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Also read: No Vaccination For 3 Days In Mumbai Due To Shortage Of Covid Vaccines

The circular said that the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25, 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.

Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25, 2020.

You might also like
World

Israel Stampede: 44 Killed, 103 Injured At Mass Jewish Festival In Israel

World

3 Injured As Blast Targets Govt Employees’ Vehicle In Afghanistan

World

Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins Passes Away At 90

World

Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 149.1 MN, 3.14 MN Deaths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.