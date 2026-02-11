“Devastated”: Canadian PM Mark Carney after deadly Tumbler Ridge school shooting kills 10

Advertisement

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday voiced profound devastation over the horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, where a mass shooting at a secondary school and a connected residence left 10 people dead, including the suspect, and injured at least 25 others, in one of the country’s most tragic incidents in recent years.

The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to an active shooter report at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20 pm local time.

Six victims were discovered dead inside the school, according to CBC News. One more succumbed en route to hospital, and two additional bodies were found at a nearby residence linked to the event.

The suspect, described in the initial emergency alert as a woman in a dress with brown hair, was confirmed dead at the scene from a self-inflicted injury. Police said no other suspects or ongoing threats are believed to exist, CBC News reported.

“I am devastated by today’s horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence,” Carney posted on X.

He continued, “I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens.

Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country, our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other.”

Carney noted he had reached out personally to offer support. “I have connected with Premier Eby to express my condolences, and with the Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, who is coordinating the federal response.”

He added, “Our officials are in close contact with their counterparts to ensure the community is fully supported as best we can. The Government of Canada stands with all British Columbians as they confront this horrible tragedy.”

Two people were airlifted with serious or life-threatening conditions, while 25 others were treated for non-life-threatening wounds at the local health centre, which briefly restricted access before planning to resume normal operations the next day, according to CBC News.

Police continue searching properties for any additional links or injured individuals, and the motive remains under active probe, with no further details released on victims or the suspect’s identity.