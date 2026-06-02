Denmark’s Frederiksen secures third term as Prime Minister

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Copenhagen: Mette Frederiksen has secured a third term as Denmark’s Prime Minister, as a coalition deal was reached around 10 weeks after parliamentary elections. This result follows the recent Danish election, which shaped the current government formation.

Social Democrat Frederiksen will lead a new centre-left government consisting of four parties.

Late on Monday, Frederiksen informed King Frederik X of her intention to form a coalition made up of her Social Democrats, the Socialist People’s Party, the right-wing liberal Venstre party and the centrist Moderates after the Danish election concluded.

“His Majesty the King has subsequently invited acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to form such a government,” said a statement from the Danish Royal House. The new government structure comes as a direct outcome of the Danish election.

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Frederiksen plans to present the new government’s priorities on Tuesday. The new ministers are then scheduled to be presented to the king on Wednesday. Thus, the Danish election has set the stage for these significant political changes.

(ANI)

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