Delhi to Chicago Air India flight diverted to Canada airport after bomb threat

Delhi: A Delhi-Chicago Air India flight was reportedly diverted to an isolated Airport in Canada on Tuesday following a bomb threat. The Tata Group-owned Flight AI127 which operates from Delhi to Chicago made an emergency landing at the Iqaluit Airport in Canada after a bomb threat that was posted online.

As per reports, the said flight took off from Delhi at 9:52 PM UTC. After flying for around 12 hours, following a bomb threat, the flight was diverted to the Iqaluit Airport in Canada and landed safely at 9:20 AM UTC.

The airline implemented precautionary measures, including re-screening passengers and the aircraft according to established security protocols.

It is to be noted that situated in the northernmost part of the country and outside its mainland Iqaluit Airport is one of the most isolated airports in Canada.

Air India has reportedly activated support agencies at the airport to assist passengers until they can resume their journey.

It is to be noted that other local airlines have faced multiple threats recently. However, all these threats have turned out to be hoaxes.

The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to its customers. Air India is reportedly considering legal action against the culprits who are behind such incidents to recover damages incurred due to these incidents.