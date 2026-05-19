Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweets after landing in Seoul for official visit

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New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared a tweet on X after landing in Seoul, Republic of Korea for a official visit to mutually strengthen ties today.

On Defence Minister’s arrival, he was received by Gourangalal Das, Ambassador of India to South Korea at the Airport.

The official visit is aimed at further strengthening India–ROK defence cooperation and strategic partnership. It will also provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral ties and enhance collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s tweet reads, “Landed in Seoul, Republic of Korea, on an official visit aimed at further strengthening India–ROK defence cooperation and strategic partnership. The visit will provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral ties and enhance collaboration in areas of mutual interest.”

In another visit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on the President of Vietnam, To Lam, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to further deepen Defence cooperation with Hanoi.

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As per ANI reports, Rajnath Singh also held a ministerial-level bilateral meeting with Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang, where the two countries reviewed the defence partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of maritime security, defence industry, training, and regional stability.

Look at the tweet here:

Landed in Seoul, Republic of Korea, on an official visit aimed at further strengthening India–ROK defence cooperation and strategic partnership. The visit will provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral ties and enhance collaboration in areas of mutual interest. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 19, 2026