Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweets after bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s Defence Minister

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New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweets after holding a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan today.

As per ANI reports, Defence Minister also announced the completion of the project of provisioning of 12 sets of Computer Systems each at IT Centres of Kyrgyz Military Institute, Bishkek and Military Unit 36806- Osh, followed by the successful installation of Wargaming Software and On-the-Job Training of the Personnel of Kyrgyz Armed Forces.

“Had an extremely productive meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s Defence Minister Major General Mukambetov Ruslan Mustafaevich on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers’ meet in Bishkek.”

“India and the Kyrgyz Republic are Strategic Partners that enjoy shared values of Democracy, Development, Culture and Rich Heritage.”

“India attaches high priority to developing its partnership with Kyrgyz Republic. The bilateral cooperation between the two countries spreads across diverse sectors and Defence Cooperation forms an important pillar of our relations.”

Had an extremely productive meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s Defence Minister Major General Mukambetov Ruslan Mustafaevich on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers’ meet in Bishkek. India and the Kyrgyz Republic are Strategic Partners that enjoy shared values of Democracy,… pic.twitter.com/1UasG01qHn — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 28, 2026

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov also exchanged gifts with each other.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan pic.twitter.com/eTJV1ePKua — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026