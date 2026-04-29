Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with the Minister of Defence of Italy in New Delhi tomorrow

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New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has fixed a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defence of Italy, Guido Crosetto, in New Delhi tomorrow.

This meeting aims to discuss a range of issues covering defence cooperation between the two countries. Both the Defence Ministers are also expected to share their views and opinions on global and regional issues in the evolving security landscape.

RM of India had a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan yesterday.

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He also tweeted after the completion of the meeting in which he stated, ““Had an extremely productive meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s Defence Minister Major General Mukambetov Ruslan Mustafaevich on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers’ meet in Bishkek.”

“India and the Kyrgyz Republic are Strategic Partners that enjoy shared values of Democracy, Development, Culture and Rich Heritage.”

“India attaches high priority to developing its partnership with Kyrgyz Republic. The bilateral cooperation between the two countries spreads across diverse sectors and Defence Cooperation forms an important pillar of our relations.”