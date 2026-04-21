Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Berlin for three-day visit

Advertisement

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Berlin to for three days from April 21 to 23 today.

The motive behind the visit is to further strengthen strategic defence partnership between India and Germany.

As per ANI reports, during the visit, he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders of the government.

Moreover, In the presence of both the Defence Ministers a Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations Training are likely all set to be signed.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Germany | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Berlin on a three-day official visit to Germany to further strengthen the strategic defence partnership between India and Germany pic.twitter.com/tyk9WllWHU — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

Also Read: Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan to visit Sri Lanka soon