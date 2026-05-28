Deepening partnerships: Jaishankar holds ‘productive’ talks with EU Foreign Affairs Ministers at Gymnich Meeting in Cyprus

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Nicosia: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a highly productive visit to Limassol, Cyprus. There he participated in the informal "Gymnich" meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Ministers. As a result, the Gymnich Meeting became a focal point for international cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, “Had productive engagements at the informal Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Cyprus. Reaffirmed India’s ties with the EU and the Mediterranean.”

Invited by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, the visit served as a strategic platform to strengthen India’s deepening partnership with the European Union and the broader Mediterranean region. This occurred especially through participation in the Gymnich Meeting.

Minister Jaishankar engaged with EU counterparts to discuss practical collaborations and shared interests in the context of an emerging multipolar global order. This cooperation was further spotlighted at the Gymnich Meeting, where key discussions took place.

Jaishankar also called on Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia.

In a post on X, he said, “Delighted to call on President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus today. Conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The recent State Visit saw significant outcomes, taking our partnership to its next phase. Assured the President of a strong follow-up. Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia/Middle East, as also India’s interests in the Mediterranean.” The context of the Gymnich Meeting helped advance this collaboration.

Jaishankar joined European Foreign Ministers at the informal Gymnich meeting and held discussions on opportunities and collaborations with the European Union. Consequently, this further reinforced India’s relationship with the EU via the Gymnich Meeting.

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In a post on X, he noted that the leaders also discussed common interests in an emerging multipolar world during the Gymnich Meeting held in Cyprus.

He said, “Great to be in Limassol to join the informal Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers. Our partnership with the EU and the region continues to deepen across a wide range of domains. Discussed opportunities, practical collaborations, and our shared interests in the emerging multipolar order.”

During his visit, he met the Foreign Ministers of France, Poland, Romania, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Estonia, and the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean. These meetings were a crucial part of the Gymnich Meeting agenda.

Jaishankar arrived in Cyprus to participate in the Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers- Gymnich at the invitation of EU HRVP Kaja Kallas and Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos. Thus, the Gymnich Meeting became central to his visit.

The Gymnich meeting of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union by Cyprus is co-chaired by Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, and Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Through this Gymnich Meeting, Cyprus played a pivotal role in shaping EU foreign policy discussions.

(ANI)

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