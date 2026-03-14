Death toll of Lebanon from Israeli attacks rises to 773, with 1933 injured
This information was confirmed by the Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) yesterday in which they said death toll rose to 773 with 1933 people injured.
Beirut: Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) of Lebanon confirmed the death toll of the country from Israeli attacks since March 2 as 773 dead and 1,933 injured yesterday.
As per reports, chief spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general, Stephane Dujarric that over 822,000 Lebanese which includes 300,000 minors has been registered as missing.
It is reportedly said that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took the initiative to provide humanitarian aid appeal worth about 300 million U.S. dollars that will support about 1 million affected people.