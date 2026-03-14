Death toll of Lebanon from Israeli attacks rises to 773, with 1933 injured

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Beirut: Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) of Lebanon confirmed the death toll of the country from Israeli attacks since March 2 as 773 dead and 1,933 injured yesterday.

As per reports, chief spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general, Stephane Dujarric that over 822,000 Lebanese which includes 300,000 minors has been registered as missing.

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It is reportedly said that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took the initiative to provide humanitarian aid appeal worth about 300 million U.S. dollars that will support about 1 million affected people.